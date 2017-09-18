Decentraland | MANA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Decentraland Quick Project Information
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.You can find more information about Decentraland history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMANA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMANA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-09-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.024 USDT
Max Supply2,644,000,000