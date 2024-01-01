MAGIC Token | MAGIC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MAGIC Token Quick Project Information
Initially a Loot derivative, Treasure has transformed into a sprawling ecosystem that sits at the intersection of DeFi, NFTs, and Gaming. Our dual resource economy--composed of MAGIC and treasures--are meant as a bridge between wider crypto metaverses.You can find more information about MAGIC Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAGIC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMAGIC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMAGIC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply347,714,007