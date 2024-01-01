mexc
Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees, and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA, a native token on Terra, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.
You can find more information about LUNC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LUNC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LUNC (LUNC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LUNC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LUNC or access MEXC LUNC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LUNC to gain higher income. Trade LUNC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLUNC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLUNC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
