LTT | LTT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LTT Quick Project Information
Luxury Travel Token is a token project supporting a new innovative luxury travel brand. It provides a new and revolutionary luxury travel experience from Japan to all over the world. It is an exciting project that engages people around the world as participants and supporters.You can find more information about LTT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LTT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LTT (LTT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LTT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LTT or access MEXC LTT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LTT to gain higher income. Trade LTT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLTT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000,000