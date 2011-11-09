mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Litecoin | LTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Litecoin Quick Project Information

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.
You can find more information about Litecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LTC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Litecoin (LTC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LTC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Litecoin or access MEXC LTC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Litecoin to gain higher income. Trade LTC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token萊特幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2011-11-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price4.3 USDT
Max Supply84,000,000
LTC Price CalculatorHow to buy Litecoin

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM