Litecoin | LTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Litecoin Quick Project Information
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.You can find more information about Litecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LTC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenLTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token萊特幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2011-11-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price4.3 USDT
Max Supply84,000,000