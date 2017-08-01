Loopring | LRC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Loopring Quick Project Information
Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.You can find more information about Loopring history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLRC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token路印科技
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-08-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.053 USDT
Max Supply1,374,513,896