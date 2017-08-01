mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Loopring | LRC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Loopring Quick Project Information

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.
You can find more information about Loopring history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LRC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Loopring (LRC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LRC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Loopring or access MEXC LRC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Loopring to gain higher income. Trade LRC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLRC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token路印科技
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-08-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.053 USDT
Max Supply1,374,513,896
LRC Price CalculatorHow to buy Loopring

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM