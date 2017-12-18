mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

LBTC | LBTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

LBTC Quick Project Information

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization.
You can find more information about LBTC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LBTC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LBTC (LBTC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LBTC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LBTC or access MEXC LBTC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LBTC to gain higher income. Trade LBTC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLBTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token閃電比特幣
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2017-12-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,465,926
LBTC Price CalculatorHow to buy LBTC

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM