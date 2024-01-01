You can find more information about Vulcan Forged history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Vulcan Forged encompasses a blockchain gaming studio (Vulcan Studios), a layer 1 blockchain (Elysium) and a metaverse builder (MetaScapes), targeting game players who also want to earn and be part of the metaverse. The is the first ever blockchain built specifically for gamers, the gaming industry and the metaverse. We are targeting the gaming companies and studios who want to build in web3 gaming or who have web2 games and want to step up to web3.