Vulcan Forged | LAVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Vulcan Forged Quick Project Information
Vulcan Forged encompasses a blockchain gaming studio (Vulcan Studios), a layer 1 blockchain (Elysium) and a metaverse builder (MetaScapes), targeting game players who also want to earn and be part of the metaverse. The is the first ever blockchain built specifically for gamers, the gaming industry and the metaverse. We are targeting the gaming companies and studios who want to build in web3 gaming or who have web2 games and want to step up to web3.You can find more information about Vulcan Forged history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LAVA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Vulcan Forged (LAVA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LAVA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Vulcan Forged or access MEXC LAVA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Vulcan Forged to gain higher income. Trade LAVA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLAVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000