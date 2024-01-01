Klever | KLV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem serving over 2.5 million total users and 140k daily active users worldwide with Klever App, Klever Swap and Klever OS. Klever's emerging platforms Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange and Klever Bank are set to launch this year, all powered by the utility token KLV. KLV serves as the fuel for the entire Klever ecosystem, and ensures reduced Klever Swap fees. KLV Staking allows users to earn a passive income, with 72% of all KLV in circulation currently frozen and staked by Klever users.You can find more information about Klever history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KLV Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKLV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKLV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000