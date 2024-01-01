KIBA | KIBA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kiba Inu is restoring integrity to meme coins by building the safest Dex and Launchpad in the space. KibaSwap already includes our swap, KibaFomo, Honeypot Checker, KibaTools, and KibaReports.You can find more information about KIBA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KIBA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKIBA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKIBA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000