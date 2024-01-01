KATA | KATA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KATA Quick Project Information
Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.You can find more information about KATA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KATA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKATA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKATA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000