A decentralized autonomous organization named AssangeDAO was launched as a cryptocurrency fundraiser for Assange’s legal defense as he fights his last battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. on criminal charges.You can find more information about JUSTICE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenJUSTICE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJUSTICE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply17,346,146,461