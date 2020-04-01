mexc
JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.
English name of the tokenJST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-04-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.00202 USDT
Max Supply9,900,000,000
