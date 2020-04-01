You can find more information about JUST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.