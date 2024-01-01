JAM | JAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JAM Quick Project Information
Tune.FM is a decentralized web3 music streaming platform and music NFT marketplace.You can find more information about JAM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JAM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JAM (JAM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JAM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JAM or access MEXC JAM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JAM to gain higher income. Trade JAM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJAM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJAM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply92,233,720,368