You can find more information about JAB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AIMVerse is a football metaverse where the real world intersects with the virtual world, offering users digital experiences they seldom experience in the real world. It is a gateway to a digital football ecosystem where making win predictions becomes intuitively simple for users without professional analytical knowledge and where users can make such predictions into and trade as digital assets. A critical mission for AIMVerse is to ensure a transparent digital football economic ecosystem. Such transparency is vital for securing actual ownership of each football-related digital asset and for users to engage in economic activities with JABLE, a utility token of AIMVerse.