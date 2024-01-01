You can find more information about ISKRA Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Iskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play.