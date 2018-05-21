IoTeX | IOTX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
IoTeX Quick Project Information
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.You can find more information about IoTeX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IOTX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IoTeX (IOTX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IOTX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IoTeX or access MEXC IOTX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IoTeX to gain higher income. Trade IOTX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIOTX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIOTX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-05-21
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.007 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000