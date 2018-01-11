IOST | IOST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The IOS(Internet of Services) offers a solid infrastructure for all kinds of online service providers. Its ultra-high TPS, privacy protection, scalable and secure blockchain provide infinitely many new possibilities for online service providers to serve their customer base.You can find more information about IOST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenIOST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIOST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-01-11
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.01 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000