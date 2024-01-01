Immutable X | IMX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Immutable X Quick Project Information
Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.You can find more information about Immutable X history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IMX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Immutable X (IMX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IMX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Immutable X or access MEXC IMX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Immutable X to gain higher income. Trade IMX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIMX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIMX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000