Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.
English name of the tokenILV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenILV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-31
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,634,960
