Illuvium | ILV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Illuvium Quick Project Information
Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.You can find more information about Illuvium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ILV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Illuvium (ILV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ILV
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Illuvium or access MEXC ILV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Illuvium to gain higher income. Trade ILV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenILV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenILV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-31
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,634,960