HyperCycle | HYPC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HyperCycle Quick Project Information
HyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET’s Proof of Reputation system.You can find more information about HyperCycle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HYPC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HyperCycle (HYPC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HYPC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HyperCycle or access MEXC HYPC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HyperCycle to gain higher income. Trade HYPC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHYPC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHYPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,147,483,640