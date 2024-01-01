You can find more information about HyperCycle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET’s Proof of Reputation system.