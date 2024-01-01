Hatom | HTM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hatom Quick Project Information
Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.You can find more information about Hatom history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HTM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenHTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHTM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000