Hatom Quick Project Information

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.
HTM Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hatom (HTM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hatom to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenHTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHTM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
