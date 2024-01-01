Hydro Token | HOT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hydro Token Quick Project Information
Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers.You can find more information about Hydro Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HOT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hydro Token (HOT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HOT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hydro Token or access MEXC HOT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hydro Token to gain higher income. Trade HOT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHOT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHOT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply177,619,433,541