HODL | HODL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HODL Quick Project Information
HODL is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about HODL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HODL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HODL (HODL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HODL
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HODL or access MEXC HODL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HODL to gain higher income. Trade HODL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHODL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,500,000,000,000,000,000,000