HODL (HODL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get HODL price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much HODL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of HODL % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.005 $0.005 $0.005 -20.63% USD Actual Prediction HODL Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, HODL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005 in 2025. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, HODL could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.00525 in 2026. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of HODL is $ 0.005512 with a 10.25% growth rate. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of HODL is $ 0.005788 with a 15.76% growth rate. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HODL in 2029 is $ 0.006077 along with 21.55% growth rate. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HODL in 2030 is $ 0.006381 along with 27.63% growth rate. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of HODL could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.010394. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of HODL could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.016931. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.005 0.00%

2026 $ 0.00525 5.00%

2027 $ 0.005512 10.25%

2028 $ 0.005788 15.76%

2029 $ 0.006077 21.55%

2030 $ 0.006381 27.63%

2031 $ 0.006700 34.01%

2032 $ 0.007035 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.007387 47.75%

2034 $ 0.007756 55.13%

2035 $ 0.008144 62.89%

2036 $ 0.008551 71.03%

2037 $ 0.008979 79.59%

2038 $ 0.009428 88.56%

2039 $ 0.009899 97.99%

2040 $ 0.010394 107.89% Show More Short Term HODL Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.005 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.005000 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.005004 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.005020 0.41% HODL (HODL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HODL on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.005 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HODL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.005000 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for HODL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.005004 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. HODL (HODL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HODL is $0.005020 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current HODL Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.005$ 0.005 $ 0.005 Price Change (24H) -20.63% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Volume (24H) -- The latest HODL price is $ 0.005. It has a 24-hour change of -20.63%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.38M. Furthermore, HODL has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live HODL Price

HODL Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on HODL live price page, the current price of HODL is 0.005USD. The circulating supply of HODL(HODL) is 0.00 HODL , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.52% $ -0.005500 $ 0.014 $ 0.0035

7 Days -0.80% $ -0.02 $ 2.4893 $ 0.0035

30 Days -0.80% $ -0.02 $ 2.4893 $ 0.0035 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, HODL has shown a price movement of $-0.005500 , reflecting a -0.52% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, HODL was trading at a high of $2.4893 and a low of $0.0035 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.80% . This recent trend showcases HODL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, HODL has experienced a -0.80% change, reflecting approximately $-0.02 to its value. This indicates that HODL could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete HODL price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full HODL Price History

How Does HODL (HODL) Price Prediction Module Work? The HODL Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HODL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for HODL over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HODL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of HODL. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HODL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HODL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of HODL.

Why is HODL Price Prediction Important?

HODL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is HODL worth investing now? According to your predictions, HODL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of HODL next month? According to the HODL (HODL) price prediction tool, the forecasted HODL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 HODL cost in 2026? The price of 1 HODL (HODL) today is $0.005 . According to the prediction module above, HODL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of HODL in 2027? HODL (HODL) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HODL by 2027. What is the estimated price target of HODL in 2028? According to your price prediction input, HODL (HODL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of HODL in 2029? According to your price prediction input, HODL (HODL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 HODL cost in 2030? The price of 1 HODL (HODL) today is $0.005 . According to the prediction module above, HODL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the HODL price prediction for 2040? HODL (HODL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HODL by 2040.