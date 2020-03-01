HIVE | HIVE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HIVE Quick Project Information
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.You can find more information about HIVE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HIVE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HIVE (HIVE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HIVE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HIVE or access MEXC HIVE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HIVE to gain higher income. Trade HIVE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHIVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHIVE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-03-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply389,268,895