HIVE Quick Project Information

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
HIVE Token

English name of the tokenHIVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHIVE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-03-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply389,268,895
