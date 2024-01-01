You can find more information about Highstreet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.