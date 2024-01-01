Highstreet | HIGH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Highstreet Quick Project Information
Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.You can find more information about Highstreet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HIGH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Highstreet (HIGH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HIGH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Highstreet or access MEXC HIGH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Highstreet to gain higher income. Trade HIGH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHIGH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHIGH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000