Hashflow | HFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hashflow Quick Project Information
Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades.You can find more information about Hashflow history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hashflow (HFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HFT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hashflow or access MEXC HFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hashflow to gain higher income. Trade HFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000