Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.