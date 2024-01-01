HEART | HEART Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Humans is AI with a heart Introducing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. Humans.ai is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term.You can find more information about HEART history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenHEART
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHEART
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,800,000,000