Humans is AI with a heart Introducing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. Humans.ai is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term.