HAPI Protocol | HAPI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HAPI Protocol Quick Project Information
HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol with trustless oracles preventing hacker attacks.You can find more information about HAPI Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HAPI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HAPI Protocol (HAPI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HAPI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HAPI Protocol or access MEXC HAPI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HAPI Protocol to gain higher income. Trade HAPI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHAPI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHAPI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-07
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000