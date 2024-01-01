You can find more information about GUI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Gui Inu is the top dog community token on Aptos, aimed at incentivizing and rewarding Inventive developments through community grants, fostering a culture of fun vibes, high engagement and camaraderie. A drive to integrate seamlessly across the Aptos ecosystem , supporting the growth of diverse use cases and ensuring continual revitalization within the ecosystem.