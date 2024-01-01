GameSwift | GSWIFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GameSwift Quick Project Information
GameSwift is a modular blockchain based on zkEVM technology. Together with its gaming platform, GameSwift offers a comprehensive and user friendly solution for games, gamers, and Web3 investors. The platform features a unified token that accrues value from all games and players within the GameSwift ecosystem.You can find more information about GameSwift history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GSWIFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GameSwift (GSWIFT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GSWIFT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GameSwift or access MEXC GSWIFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GameSwift to gain higher income. Trade GSWIFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGSWIFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGSWIFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,396,500,000