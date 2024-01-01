mexc
Gods Unchained Quick Project Information

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
You can find more information about Gods Unchained history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GODS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gods Unchained (GODS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GODS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gods Unchained or access MEXC GODS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gods Unchained to gain higher income. Trade GODS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
