Gode Chain | GODE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gode Chain Quick Project Information
Gode Chain is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to connect dedicated blockchain networks and enable efficient collaboration and synchronization. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to transfer various types of data between different types of blockchain networks, thereby offering endless possibilities for real-world use cases.You can find more information about Gode Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GODE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gode Chain (GODE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GODE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gode Chain or access MEXC GODE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gode Chain to gain higher income. Trade GODE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGODE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGODE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000