Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary.