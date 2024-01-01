Gains Network | Gns Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gains Network Quick Project Information
Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary.You can find more information about Gains Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Gns Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGNS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGNS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,291,000