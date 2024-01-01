GLMR | GLMR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.You can find more information about GLMR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGLMR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGLMR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000