GamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.You can find more information about GHX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGHX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGHX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply808,000,000