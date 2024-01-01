mexc
GHST Token Quick Project Information

GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.
GHST Token

English name of the tokenGHST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAavegotchi
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply52,747,802
