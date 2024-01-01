GHST Token | GHST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.You can find more information about GHST Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGHST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAavegotchi
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply52,747,802