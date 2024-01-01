GAIA | GAIA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GAIA Quick Project Information
Gaia Everworld is the immersive, multi-region fantasy world in which players build their kingdoms, explore the lands, collect, breed and battle their Gaia Legionnaires.You can find more information about GAIA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GAIA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GAIA (GAIA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GAIA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GAIA or access MEXC GAIA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GAIA to gain higher income. Trade GAIA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGAIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAIA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000