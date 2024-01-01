mexc
FTX's exchange Token Quick Project Information

FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.
You can find more information about FTX's exchange Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FTT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FTX's exchange Token (FTT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FTT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FTX's exchange Token or access MEXC FTT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FTX's exchange Token to gain higher income. Trade FTT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFTT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFTT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply352,170,015
