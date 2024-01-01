FREE | FREE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.You can find more information about FREE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenFREE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFREE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,287,305,927