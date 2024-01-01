FOGNET Token | FOG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FOGNET Token Quick Project Information
Real-estate NFT are issued in the form of blockchain-based NFTs on a real estate NFT investment platform using blockchain technology. Real estate investors can make piecemeal investments (small investments) in real estate by purchasing Real-estate NFT.You can find more information about FOGNET Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FOG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FOGNET Token (FOG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FOG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FOGNET Token or access MEXC FOG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FOGNET Token to gain higher income. Trade FOG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFOG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFOG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000