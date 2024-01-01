You can find more information about FNCY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of.