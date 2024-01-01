FNCY | FNCY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FNCY Quick Project Information
FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of.You can find more information about FNCY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FNCY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFNCY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFNCY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000