Flow | FLOW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Flow Quick Project Information
Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.You can find more information about Flow history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FLOW Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Flow (FLOW) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FLOW
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Flow or access MEXC FLOW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Flow to gain higher income. Trade FLOW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFLOW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFLOW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,250,000,000