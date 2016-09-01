Firo Token | FIRO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Firo Token Quick Project Information
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.You can find more information about Firo Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FIRO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Firo Token (FIRO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FIRO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Firo Token or access MEXC FIRO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Firo Token to gain higher income. Trade FIRO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFIRO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFiro
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-09-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,400,000