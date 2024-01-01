FAND | FAND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FAND Quick Project Information
Fandomdao is a new Web 3.0 SocialFi platform for the global fandom of famous and new artists around the world.You can find more information about FAND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FAND Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FAND (FAND) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FAND
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FAND or access MEXC FAND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FAND to gain higher income. Trade FAND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFAND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFAND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000