FANC | FANC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FANC Quick Project Information
fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.You can find more information about FANC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FANC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FANC (FANC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FANC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FANC or access MEXC FANC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FANC to gain higher income. Trade FANC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFANC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFANC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000