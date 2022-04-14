FANC (FANC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FANC (FANC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance. Official Website: https://fanc.io/ Whitepaper: https://fanc-1.gitbook.io/fanc-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xbB126042235E6bD38B17744cb31a8bF4A206c045

FANC (FANC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 7.92M Total Supply: $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.36B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.64M All-Time High: $ 7.499 All-Time Low: $ 0.00315495771500025 Current Price: $ 0.005818

FANC (FANC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FANC (FANC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FANC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FANC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FANC's tokenomics, explore FANC token's live price!

FANC (FANC) Price History Analyzing the price history of FANC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FANC Price Prediction Want to know where FANC might be heading? Our FANC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

