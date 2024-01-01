FAKEAI | FAKEAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FAKEAI Quick Project Information
DeepFakeAI is a program designed to allow users to create deepfakes with just a few clicks, utilizing the corollary token $FAKEAI to turn a useful and entertaining tool into the backbone of a token built to increase in value.You can find more information about FAKEAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FAKEAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FAKEAI (FAKEAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FAKEAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FAKEAI or access MEXC FAKEAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FAKEAI to gain higher income. Trade FAKEAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFAKEAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFAKEAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000